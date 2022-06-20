WWE's Vince McMahon, Oliver Luck Reach Settlement in XFL Termination Lawsuit

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE's Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck have reached a settlement in their wrongful termination lawsuit stemming from their failed attempt to reboot the XFL.

Per TMZ Sports, the case was expected to go to trial on July 11, but court documents filed last week stated the two sides "reached an agreement to resolve this case on June 16."

Luck, who is the father of former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck, was hired by McMahon to be commissioner and CEO of the XFL and his contract was terminated when the league folded and filed for bankruptcy in early 2020.

According to TMZ Sports, Luck alleged in his lawsuit that McMahon "essentially fired him to avoid paying him the millions he said he was owed." A previous report stated that Luck was seeking $23.8 million in salary and damages. McMahon later filed a countersuit claiming that Luck was fired for cause.

Now, it appears that cooler heads have prevailed.

Luck's attorneys released a statement saying, "The parties have amicably resolved this matter, and wish each other well in future endeavors."

The settlement comes on the heels of WWE's board of directors announcing that it is investigating McMahon following allegations of misconduct.

On Friday, WWE announced that McMahon would be stepping down from his roles as CEO and chairman amid the investigation. A special committee has been formed by the company's board of directors to look into McMahon and head of talent relations John Laurinaitis, who both are accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior related to an alleged affair McMahon had with a WWE employee and payments she allegedly received as part of a "hush pact," per the Wall Street Journal's Joe Palazzolo and Ted Mann.

McMahon has been replaced by his daughter Stephanie McMahon on an interim basis while the investigation continues.