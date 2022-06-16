Former Ranger Sean Avery Found Guilty on Attempted Criminal Mischief Charge

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Former New York Rangers winger Sean Avery has been convicted on attempted criminal mischief stemming from a road rage incident from 2019.

According to TMZ Sports, Avery was accused of slamming his scooter into a car. He was found guilty of the misdemeanor charge Thursday in Manhattan.

A spokesperson from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Avery has been sentenced to time served. He had originally been facing up to three months in prison. According to the New York Post, Avery had turned down multiple plea deals from prosecutors.

Avery damaged the car of a New York-based businessman during a dispute over the vehicle blocking a bike lane.

Avery told the New York Post in 2019, "If I need to be the poster boy for defending the bike lanes, I will absolutely do that. We need to be able to just bike in freedom."

The man said his four-year-old daughter was in the car during the incident, and Avery's attack left a hole in the door near where she was sitting. The judge presiding over the case issued full orders of protection for the victims in the case.

The 42-year-old Avery testified Thursday and admitted to raising his voice during the altercation, but he claims he changed his tune when he noticed that a child was present.

"It was three years ago, I can’t exactly remember whether the vehicle was damaged. … As soon as I saw the kids, everything, just you know, changed," he said.

Avery retired from the NHL in 2012 after a 10-year career.