Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes Must Attend Domestic-Violence Classes After Arrest

AP Photo/Matt York

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes has been sentenced to 450 hours of community service, 52 weeks of domestic-violence classes and three years of probation stemming from a July 2021 arrest in Los Angeles.

Per the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office (h/t mynewsla.com), Hayes pleaded no contest last February to "one misdemeanor count each of false imprisonment and resisting an officer."

The City Attorney’s Office also stated that Hayes, 22, has received credit for a day served in jail. He must also pay an undetermined amount in restitution and will be subject to a protective order.

Hayes also faced 10 other misdemeanor counts, but they were dismissed. ESPN's Andrew Lopez ran down the charges last January:

"Hayes was charged with 12 misdemeanor counts in total, including three counts of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse, two counts of domestic battery, one count of battery against an officer, one count of false imprisonment, three counts of vandalism, one count of aggravated trespassing and one count of resisting arrest."

Lopez also relayed LAPD reports on what led to the arrest:

"Hayes was arrested in the early morning hours of July 28, 2021, after Los Angeles police officers were called to the house of his then-girlfriend.

"At the time, the LAPD said Hayes met officers in the front yard of the residence. When officers informed Hayes they needed to speak with someone inside the residence, he tried to prevent them from entering, police said.

"Video released from the incident shows police officers using a Taser on Hayes to subdue him during the struggle."

Hayes was treated at a hospital for injuries he suffered during the confrontation with police before being booked into jail.

The Atlanta Hawks selected Hayes, who has played three NBA seasons, with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft but traded the ex-Texas star to the Pels 17 days later.

He's been in New Orleans ever since and played 70 games (28 starts) for the Pelicans last year.