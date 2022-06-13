Hornets' Montrezl Harrell Facing Felony Drug Charge; 3 Pounds of Marijuana Found

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell was arrested May 12 in Kentucky and has been charged with a felony charge of trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana after police allegedly found three pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop, per Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer.

Per Kentucky law, Harrell is facing one to five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine if convicted.

Per that report, Harrell was pulled over after allegedly driving too closely behind another vehicle. Trooper Jesse Owens wrote in his report that he "observed odor of marijuana" after stopping Harrell and that the Hornets center "admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants."

Harrell's vehicle was then searched, with Owens writing that "three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags" were found.

Harrell said the car was rented.

The 28-year-old was traded to the Hornets in February, with Charlotte sending Ish Smith and Vernon Carey to the Washington Wizards in exchange for the veteran center. He appeared in 25 games for Charlotte this past season off the bench, averaging 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21 minutes per game.

Harrell has also played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers in his seven-year career.

He's set to be a free agent when the new NBA league year begins on July 1.