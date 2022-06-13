Boxer Errol Spence Jr. Pleads Guilty to DWI Charge Related to 2019 Car Crash

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. pleaded guilty to DWI in an October 2019 car crash in Texas.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office confirmed Monday to TMZ Sports that Spence was sentenced to three days in jail, which was covered through previous time served.

Police said Spence, who grew up in Texas after being born in New York, wasn't wearing a seat belt and got ejected from his Ferrari after it flipped over several times before striking a light pole on Oct. 10, 2019. He was treated for serious injuries.

He was charged with DWI, a class B misdemeanor, after being released from the hospital six days after the crash.

In April, Spence said on The Good Fight with Kate Abdo podcast (via Michael Benson of TalkSport) he was involved in another car crash a few months after the initial incident.

"I actually got into another accident three months after my accident," he said. "Somebody hit me from behind. It shook me up a little bit, but it's really hard to get to me. I'm always on an even keel."

The 32-year-old boxer added he's dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since the crashes.

"When I was driving I would have like different flashes of a car running into me. Or I'd be at a red light and I'd just have flashes of cars hitting me and getting into car crashes all the time," Spence told Abdo.

Spence is the IBF, WBA and WBC welterweight champion. He owns a 28-0 career record with 22 knockouts.

His most recent fight was a 10th-round TKO of Yordenis Ugas in April. His next bout hasn't been confirmed, though there have been rumors of a potential clash with Terence Crawford to determine an undisputed welterweight champ.