AEW's Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges, Including Felony DUI

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

AEW star Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday in Florida on multiple charges, including felony DUI.

The Volusia County Corrections website lists the charges as a third drug- or alcohol-related DUI offense within 10 years, driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license and violation of restrictions placed on a driver's license.

According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingHeadlines.com, the DUI charge is a third-degree felony, while the other two charges are second-degree misdemeanors.

Middleton reported that Hardy was still in custody at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, as of Monday afternoon and was scheduled to appear in front of a judge Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Hardy, who is one of the most decorated stars in WWE history, has been arrested on multiple occasions during his pro wrestling career for various reasons, including DUI or DWI.

Prior to Monday, Hardy's most recent arrest occurred in October 2019 for DWI while he was under contract with WWE. He was also arrested three months before that for public intoxication and in March 2018 for DWI.

Hardy has had multiple stints with WWE from 1998 to 2003, 2006 to 2009 and 2017 to 2021.

His most recent WWE run ended in December when WWE released him after he exited through the crowd during a six-man tag team match he was involved in at a house show.

Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, later confirmed that Jeff turned down WWE's offer to go to rehab, leading to his release. Matt said Jeff didn't feel like he needed rehab at the time, and Matt agreed with the assessment.

The three-time WWE world champion, five-time WWE intercontinental champion and nine-time WWE tag team champion made his AEW debut in March by saving Matt from an attack at the hands of Andrade El Idolo and others.

Jeff and Matt have been teaming ever since, most recently beating The Young Bucks in a tag team match at Double or Nothing last month.

The Hardys had been scheduled to compete in a three-way ladder match against Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, but that match may now be in jeopardy.