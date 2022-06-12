Commanders' Jack Del Rio Deletes Twitter Account After Capitol Breach Comments

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Amid a string of controversies over comments he has made on social media, Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is no longer on Twitter.

Per ESPN's John Keim, Del Rio deleted his account on Saturday.

Keim noted the Commanders had no comment on the decision, and Del Rio did not immediately respond to a text message.

Del Rio generated controversy on the social media platform on Monday when he attempted to compare the Jan. 6 Capitol riots to the 2020 protests in response to Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdering George Floyd.

"Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is??? #CommonSense," Del Rio tweeted.

Del Rio's Twitter comment led to a chain reaction of moments over the course of the next five days.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday about the tweet, Del Rio referred to the Capitol insurrection as a "dustup" and defended himself by saying he was asking "a simple question."

"Why are we not looking into those things if we're gonna talk about [January 6], why are we not looking into those things? Because it's kind of hard for me to say—I can realistically look at it. I see the images on TV. People's livelihoods are being destroyed," he said. "Businesses are being burned down. No problem. And then we have a dustup at the Capitol. Nothing burned down. And we're not gonna talk about—we're gonna make that a major deal."

Del Rio issued an apology statement later on Wednesday, noting he stands "by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country."

"I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country," he added. "I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America. I love, respect, and support all my fellow coaches, players, and staff that I work with and respect their views and opinions."

Washington head coach Ron Rivera announced a $100,000 fine for Del Rio, with the money being donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Del Rio previously caused a stir on Twitter in June 2020 when he posted a quote tweet that had a fabricated picture of New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He later went on to voice his support for former President Donald Trump and told anyone who disagreed with him to "kiss my A$$."