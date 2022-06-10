Raiders Rumors: Hunter Renfrow Lands New 2-Year, $32M Contract After Pro Bowl Season

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow reportedly reached an agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract extension on Friday.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the new deal includes $21 million in guaranteed money for Renfrow, who earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.