Raiders Rumors: Hunter Renfrow Lands New 2-Year, $32M Contract After Pro Bowl Season

Raiders Rumors: Hunter Renfrow Lands New 2-Year, $32M Contract After Pro Bowl SeasonJune 10, 2022
The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow reportedly reached an agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract extension on Friday.
Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the new deal includes $21 million in guaranteed money for Renfrow, who earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021.
