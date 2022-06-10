X

    Raiders Rumors: Hunter Renfrow Lands New 2-Year, $32M Contract After Pro Bowl Season

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2022

    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow reportedly reached an agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract extension on Friday.

    Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the new deal includes $21 million in guaranteed money for Renfrow, who earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

