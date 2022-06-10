Former Alabama QB Jay Barker Found Guilty of Reckless Endangerment

Set Number: X47350

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker has been sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation after being found guilty of reckless endangerment following a Jan. 2022 incident that occurred in Tennessee, per WBRC FOX6.

Barker was initially held on a $10,000 bond after receiving a charge of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, per WBRC.

He eventually pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of reckless endangerment not involving a weapon, a misdemeanor.

WRBC relayed what occurred via the affidavit:

"An affidavit obtained by WBRC says the victim, wife Sara Evans Barker, was at a party at a neighbor’s house, and when the party was coming to an end, she had someone drive her home across the street. As the car crossed the driveway, the affidavit states the victim saw Barker reverse his car at a high rate of speed, trying to hit them, but missed. The affidavit says Barker then drove away, but an officer made contact with him when he drove back by the house."

Barker played for Alabama from 1991 to 1994 and in the NFL from 1995 to 1996 before suiting up for the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL from 1998 to 2001. He finished his career with the XFL's Birmingham Thunderbolts. He's worked as a radio personality in his post-playing days, including hosting The Jay Barker Show on The Tide 100.9.