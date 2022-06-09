X

    Draymond Green's Wife Hazel Renee Calls Out Celtics Fans for Obscene Chants

    Adam WellsJune 9, 2022

    Annette Grant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Hazel Renee, the wife of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, has called out Boston Celtics fans for their behavior during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

    In a post on her Instagram stories, Renee voiced her displeasure with fans for chanting obscenities at Green with their kids in the stands.

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, took to Instagram to call out Celtics fans for their ‘F**k you Draymond’ chants as well as calling him a ‘b**ch’ and a ‘motherf**ker’ in front of her kids. <a href="https://t.co/v3E7kajQDL">pic.twitter.com/v3E7kajQDL</a>

