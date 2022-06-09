Seahawks' Geno Smith 'Extremely Confident' Things Will Work out Following DUI Arrest

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said he expects the situation related to his Jan. 10 arrest for suspicion of DUI will be "worked out."

Smith, who re-signed with the Seahawks in April to compete for the team's starting QB job following the trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, spoke to the media for the first time this offseason on Wednesday, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

"Those things will be worked out, but I'm extremely confident in all those things," Smith said when asked about the arrest. "Those things, they have a timeline and they have to get worked out, but I don't see any problem."

The Washington State Patrol report stated an officer clocked Smith traveling at 96 mph in a 60-mph zone and changing lanes without using his signal, which led to the traffic stop. He told the officer he'd had some wine but stopped 90 minutes before driving, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Smith became "argumentative" when the officer asked him to perform a field sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer, according to the arrest report. Seahawks director of team security George Englebright showed up in an effort to calm him down, per Condotta.

The 31-year-old Florida native was booked and released after a blood test was performed.

Smith posted a statement on Twitter after the incident:

A King County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson told Henderson they are still awaiting the results from the blood test, which can take around 10 months, before deciding whether to file formal charges in the case.

Smith signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Seahawks for a chance to compete with Drew Lock and Jacob Eason for the top spot on the depth chart. He spent the past three years as the backup to Wilson.

The former New York Jets starter made four appearances (three starts) for Seattle last season while Wilson recovered from a finger injury. He completed 65 of his 95 throws (68.4 percent) for 702 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He also added a rushing score.

Smith explained Wednesday he's looking forward to the chance to become a full-time starter for the first time since 2014:

"I believe in myself and my abilities, and I also know that things happen. I was sitting behind three ironmen with Eli [Manning], Philip [Rivers] and Russ. Those guys don't miss games, but I always knew that I had the ability to play in this league. I've done great things in the preseason, and even when I did start, I had good games, but I knew the time would come, and it did—it did. I think if you just talk about my play, I think I did well enough to get this opportunity, but the wins are the only thing that matter. In those starts [last year], I was 1-2. We lost two tough games to some playoff teams, really good teams, and I really think that if I had executed a few things better, then we could have won the game, and I know every single guy feels the same way. With this upcoming season, I look forward to those new opportunities and chances, if I get the opportunity, to go out and win games. Learning from those experiences last year I think will pay off."

Smith, who could face NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy, and Lock figure to share first-team snaps throughout training camp and the preseason.