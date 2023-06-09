X

    Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso Expected to Land on IL with Wrist Injury; Leads MLB in HRs

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 9, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after an RBI double to tie the game during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

    New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is likely going to be placed on the injured list before Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates because of a wrist injury.

    Per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, an IL stint for Alonso "seems probable" as the Mets wait for additional information about his medical tests.

    Alonso is in his fifth MLB season, all with the Mets. He's hitting .231/.326/.546 with an MLB-best 22 home runs and an NL-high 49 RBI. The 28-year-old was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

    Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters Alonso had a CT scan in Atlanta on Thursday morning and flew back to New York for additional testing. His initial X-rays came back negative.

    The 2019 NL Rookie of the Year is best known for his prodigious power, which enabled him to hit an MLB rookie-record 53 home runs.

    For his career, Alonso has a per-162-game average of 46 home runs and 117 RBI, according to Baseball Reference. He has a lifetime .882 OPS and led the majors with 131 RBI last season.

    Alonso has missed only 16 of a possible 608 regular-season games over his career. The two-time All-Star has also finished in the top eight in the National League MVP voting twice.

    Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso Expected to Land on IL with Wrist Injury; Leads MLB in HRs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Losing Alonso for any amount of time is a massive loss for the Mets given his homer-hitting prowess. Mark Vientos filled in at first base for Thursday's game against the Braves.