Former NFL Safety Darren Sharper Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit with 3 Women

Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File

Former NFL safety Darren Sharper settled a lawsuit with three women who said he drugged and sexually assaulted them, according to TMZ Sports.

The women filed suit in December 2015. Two of the women said they were assaulted in Hollywood on Jan. 14, 2014, and the third said she was assaulted in Las Vegas one day later.

In 2016, Sharper was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of drugging and raping women across multiple states.

The 46-year-old was first arrested by Los Angeles police in January 2014. He was formally charged the following month with raping two women in California. By the time his legal situation reached a resolution, he had pleaded either guilty or no-contest to raping 16 women.

Sharper spent 14 years in the NFL across spells with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. He was a Super Bowl champion with the Saints in 2009 and earned two All-Pro nods.