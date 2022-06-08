AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 8

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The quest to crown an interim AEW world champion kicked off Wednesday night on Dynamite with a battle royal to determine the competitor who would battle Jon Moxley in the night's main event.

The man to emerge victoriously would then head to Forbidden Door on June 26 to square off with either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto to crown the new titleholder.

Who left this week's TBS broadcast with their arms raised in victory, one step closer to the (interim) ultimate prize in professional wrestling?

Find out now with this recap of the June 8 episode of AEW's flagship show.

