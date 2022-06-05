Jazz Rumors: Terry Stotts, Johnnie Bryant Among Candidates to Replace Quin Snyder

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts and New York Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant are among the candidates to replace Quin Snyder, who stepped down as the Utah Jazz head coach Sunday.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided a list of candidates.

The Jazz are coming off a 49-33 season that ended with a first-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs.

