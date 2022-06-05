Cody Rhodes Injury Announced at WWE Show Ahead of Hell in a Cell Match vs. Rollins

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sunday's Hell in a Cell main event could be in jeopardy.

Cody Rhodes is dealing with an injury that held him out of Saturday's live event in Champaign, Illinois. Rhodes was initially slated to compete with Seth Rollins at the event and was replaced by Drew McIntyre.

It's worth noting that Rhodes ran out after Rollins following his loss to McIntyre, but the injury severity is unclear.

WWE has not made any announcement in regard to Rhodes' status as of publication.

If Rhodes is unable to compete, it would be a crushing blow to a Premium Live Event that was already lacking a bit in terms of intrigue. Roman Reigns is off the card, meaning neither of the top men's titles are being defended at the event. The United States championship and Raw women's title are the only belts on the line in Sunday's card, which puts an even greater onus on the Rhodes-Rollins match.

Rhodes vs. Rollins is the seeming final in a trilogy of matches that began at WrestleMania, which saw Cody win in his return to WWE. He one-upped Rollins a second time at WrestleMania Backlash, leading to a Hell in a Cell challenge.

Nearly every promotional item for the PLE features Rhodes, and the match is the obvious main event on the card. It's also the only match currently scheduled to take place inside Hell in a Cell, leaving the possibility that the Hell in a Cell event takes place without an actual grudge match inside the structure.

Fingers across WWE will be crossed that Rhodes' injury was only minor and he'll be able to compete later Sunday night.

