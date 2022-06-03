WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 3

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Just 48 hours before WWE takes over Chicago for its Hell in a Cell premium live event, SmackDown hit the Fox airwaves for an episode highlighted by the continuation of the rivalry between unified WWE tag team champions The Usos and the newly formed tandem of Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle.

Would Jimmy and Jey Uso add to The Bloodline's undisputed dominance over WWE or would The Artist and Original Bro deliver a blow to the egos of the titleholders ahead of an inevitable championship clash?

Fans found out Friday night in a broadcast that also saw the return of Madcap Moss following a three-week hiatus caused by the dastardly Happy Corbin.

