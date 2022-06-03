No. 1 Contender 6-Pack Challenge Match

0 of 1

The search for SmackDown women's champion Ronda Rousey's next challenger continued Friday with a 6-Pack Challenge Match featuring top contenders Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Xia Li, Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Aliyah.

A fast-paced match in which there was a lot of movement without anything actually happening, it saw the wily veteran Natalya seize an opening created by Rodriguez and score a pinfall victory on Shotzi for the win and title opportunity.

There are always worse options than Nattie, who has put in the work and established herself as a future Hall of Famer. She is one of the most technically sound wrestlers on the roster and has repeatedly shown up and shown out when given the opportunity in these high-profile title matches. Her submission-based style should mesh well with Rousey's and result in a very good match, if nothing else.

The Queen of Harts is hardly the most exciting option of the lot but it makes sense that WWE officials would want to hold off on overexposing the Rodriguez-Rousey match-up. A showdown between Rowdy and real-life best friend Baszler deserves better build and much more fanfare than a thrown-together program.

With Shotzi and Aliyah stuck in an undercard feud and Li nowhere near ready to be taken seriously in a match with Rousey, Natalya is as good as any option. Unfortunately, her win came in a match that was never able to develop into anything more than a collection of spots before the abrupt finish.

