Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie Urges Lawmakers to 'Enact Tangible Change,' Ban Assault Weapons

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is the latest figure from the sports world to speak out in favor of changes to gun laws in the United States.

In a statement released on the team's official Twitter account, Lurie said the "senseless acts of violence will not cease to occur without a concerted effort from those who govern our nation and make public policy." He added that citizens "need to call upon lawmakers to enact tangible change" to ban assault weapons.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.