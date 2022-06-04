AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 3

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on June 3.

We're still in the post-Double or Nothing week, so AEW was still dealing with the fallout from the pay-per-view while trying to get its next batch of storylines going.

After making her AEW debut on Sunday, Athena Palmer had her first match in the company against one of Jade Cargill's closest associates, Kiera Hogan.

Dante Martin got a chance to win gold when he took on Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship, and The Young Bucks took on their long-time rivals, The Lucha Bros.

Let's look at everything that went down during Friday's show.