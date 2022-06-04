AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 3

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 3June 4, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on June 3.
We're still in the post-Double or Nothing week, so AEW was still dealing with the fallout from the pay-per-view while trying to get its next batch of storylines going.
After making her AEW debut on Sunday, Athena Palmer had her first match in the company against one of Jade Cargill's closest associates, Kiera Hogan.
Dante Martin got a chance to win gold when he took on Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship, and The Young Bucks took on their long-time rivals, The Lucha Bros.
Let's look at everything that went down during Friday's show.
The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros
- Rey Fenix does so many things better than anybody else in the world. He should be an AEW world champion someday.
- The Bucks are really good at controlling the crowd response. A lot of fans like to cheer for them, but Nick and Matt can both make them boo at a moment's notice.
- It looked way too easy to pull Penta's mask off his head. He should lace that thing better in the back.
This week's Rampage opened with The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros in the ring for the first match of the night.
Excalibur noted that this was their first match in quite some time without any titles on the line, so this was more about personal pride than anything else.
We don't need to get into the details of what happened in this match because it was just as wild and action-packed as you would expect based on their previous encounters.
Both teams had plenty of high spots and moments where it looked like they would win. The fact that there was no gold on the line made this a lot less predictable than their past matches, so that made it more fun to follow along with the action.
This might not go down as their best performance, but it was definitely a solid chapter in their ongoing feud. The Bucks scored the win, but the biggest insult was Nick Jackson stealing Penta's mask.
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations