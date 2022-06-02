Idaho State DB Coach Davonte' Neal Arrested on 1st Degree Murder Charges

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Idaho State cornerbacks coach DaVonte' Neal, a former 5-star recruit who played for Notre Dame and Arizona, has been arrested and charged with felony first-degree murder, per Greg Woods of the Idaho State Journal.

A Maricopa County, Arizona, grand jury indicted Neal on May 16 in response to an alleged shooting that occurred there on November 11, 2017.

Pocatello, Idaho, police arrested Neal on an extradition warrant from Maricopa County on May 25.

Neal has also been charged with one count of drive-by shooting and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure.

Idaho State has placed Neal on administrative leave, and the school plans to terminate his contract, per an email to the Idaho State Journal. The school also stated that a background check on Neal came back clean.

"Idaho State takes all allegations involving our employees very seriously, and we are committed to the safety and well-being of our community," school president Kevin Satterlee said in a written statement. "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”

Neal came aboard as part of a new staff with head coach Charlie Ragle, who served as Cal's special teams coordinator and tight ends coach over the past five seasons before ISU hired him in December.

ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros released a statement on the situation to the Idaho State Journal via text:

"I have been in constant contact with [ISU head coach Charlie Ragle] who has known Davonte' for many years and never had any knowledge or suspicion of a possible crime of any kind. The news of Davonte' Neal's arrest and charges in Arizona was a great shock. Going forward, we will cooperate in every way possible, safeguard our program and culture, support each other and our students, and allow the legal process to work. The news is devastating and we hope for resolution for all involved."

Per an ISU release announcing his hire on Jan. 10, Neal played at Notre Dame from 2012 to 2013 before transferring to Arizona (2014-16). He was a two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year and a 2011 Parade All-American.

He's originally from Arizona and played for Nagle at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. Neal and Nagle also crossed paths in college when the coach served as Arizona's special teams coordinator and tight ends coach from 2013 to 2016.