Ranking the 10 Biggest Villains in MLB Since 2000

If we were to think of baseball as less of a sport and as more of a drama, we probably couldn't agree on a definitive list of Major League Baseball's top protagonists of the 21st century. On heroes, opinions vary.

But antagonists? Surely, there are at least 10 on whom we can agree.

We didn't have an easy time picking out the 10 greatest villains since 2000, and not just because there were so many to choose from. There's also the sheer variety of misdeeds with which various people have achieved infamy over the years. Chasing unfair advantages. Being unlikable. Being phony. Just plain being bad at their jobs. And so on.

We therefore resorted to these ground rules to help narrow things down:

No Curt Schillings or Trevor Bauers: Because what's made them bad guys in the court of public opinion goes well beyond baseball.



Because what's made them bad guys in the court of public opinion goes well beyond baseball. It Can't All Be Steroid Era Guys: Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Rafael Palmeiro may be poster boys for baseball's steroid era, but not the poster boy.



Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Rafael Palmeiro may be poster boys for baseball's steroid era, but not poster boy. It Can't All Be Players: Because umpires, owners and commissioners can be bad guys, too.

Ultimately, the list of 10 that we settled on features what we think is a diverse assortment of villains. To rank them, we considered their crimes but also just how guilty they really are of said crimes. The worse they fared in both departments, they higher they ranked.