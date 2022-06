Ranking the 10 Biggest Villains in MLB Since 2000

10 of 10

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

What Are His Crimes?

Nobody will make the case that things went entirely smoothly under Major League Baseball's previous commissioner, Bud Selig. For the cancellation of the 1994 World Series and the league's steroid era, the buck stops with him.

But while Rob Manfred's legacy is still being written, as of now the best summary of it is this tweet from ESPN's Joon Lee:

It's true that Manfred, who took over for Selig in 2015, disparaged the literal Commissioner's Trophy as a "piece of metal." That was in response to the uproar over his kid-gloves handling of the Astros scandal, which is perhaps his greatest shame.

Unless, that is, you lean more toward baseball's first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike—which was made inevitable by widespread patronization of players by the league's owners—as Manfred's greatest shame. Then again, one could just as easily lean toward the never-ending rule changes and shape-shifting baseballs, both of which have arguably changed baseball more for the worse than for the better.

How Guilty Is He, Though?

It depends on how you perceive the commissioner's job. If you think it's primarily to funnel as much of MLB's multibillion-dollar revenue stream toward its owners, well, you're not wrong. And at this much, at least, Manfred is right for the job.

It's also on Manfred, however, to safeguard Major League Baseball's future. At a time when attendance is trending downward and what fans the league has are skewing older and older, it's inexcusable that Manfred hasn't yet gotten a handle on this part of the job.