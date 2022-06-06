The Judgment Day Defeats AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Liv Morgan at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

The Judgment Day defeated AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan in a six-person mixed tag team match at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

Edge scored the pin on Balor after hitting his signature Spear to end a hard-hitting contest that showcased the talents of everyone involved.

The match stemmed from the rivalry between Edge and Styles, which began in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 38 and led to a heel turn by The Ultimate Opportunist followed by a clash between them at The Show of Shows.

Edge won thanks to a distraction provided by Damian Priest, who aligned himself with the victor and formed The Judgment Day.

With Edge and Priest attempting to make Styles' life miserable in the weeks after WrestleMania, Balor entered the fray and fought alongside The Phenomenal One to even the odds.

Despite that, Edge beat Styles in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash due to interference from Rhea Ripley, who revealed herself as the newest member of the heel faction.

At the time of The Nightmare's injection into the storyline, she had turned on former friend and tag team partner Morgan and was feuding with her. As a result, she began teaming with Styles and Balor.

With six people involved in the angle, things were chaotic during the weeks prior to Hell in a Cell, as the members of both sides competed in a series of singles and tag team bouts on Raw.

On Monday's go-home episode, Morgan scored an upset win over Ripley. Priest confronted Morgan after the match only for Styles and Balor to fight him off.

With that, the six-person tag team match became official for Sunday, writing the latest chapter in what has been a long-running story.

The Judgment Day had largely dominated the feud prior to Hell in a Cell, and with their win at the pay-per-view, it may finally be time for Edge, Priest and Ripley to move on to other endeavors.

