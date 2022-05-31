DA Seeking Dismissal of Jerry Jeudy Charges Stemming From Broncos WR's Arrest

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arapahoe County District Attorney John Kellner is seeking to dismiss all charges against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy following his arrest earlier this month.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kellner has moved to dismiss the second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer charge ahead of Tuesday's scheduled hearing. Jeudy was arrested on May 12.

"After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed," Jeudy's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told Schefter.

Jeudy appeared in court on May 13 and was released from custody on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

Speaking to reporters about the situation, Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said the dispute between Jeudy and the woman "solely involved property, and there was no damage to property."

The woman is the mother of Jeudy's daughter, who was one-month-old at the time of the alleged dispute.

Per Sam Tabachnik of the Denver Post, the woman told an Arapahoe County judge on May 13 she never felt threatened by Jeudy and asked the judge to dismiss the case against him.

The woman said she called authorities to "monitor the situation" but Jeudy never made physical contact with her during the dispute that involved him withholding her wallet, a child car seat and the child’s paperwork when she was trying to leave a residence.

Jeudy spent one night in jail because a domestic violence enhancer prevents a person from being released until they can appear before a judge under Colorado law.

The Broncos said in a statement following Jeudy's arrest they "are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information."

Denver selected Jeudy with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The 23-year-old has appeared in 26 games over the past two seasons.