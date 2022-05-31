AEW's Jake Atlas Charged with Domestic Violence Battery After Allegedly Attacking BF

AEW

AEW's Jake Atlas was arrested May 23 on a domestic violence charge after allegedly scratching his boyfriend during an argument.

TMZ Sports reported Atlas and his boyfriend engaged in a sexual encounter with a woman, and the wrestler became angry when his boyfriend paid "more attention" to the woman. He then allegedly tried to attack his boyfriend multiple times and ripped his shirt before police arrived.

A judge put anorderinto place barring Atlas from having contact with the man. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of battery (domestic violence) and released under pretrial supervision.

Atlas was allegedly uncooperative with police when they arrived on the scene and refused to give officers his side of the story.

The 28-year-old signed with WWE in 2019 and became one of the sport's most prominent publicly out wrestlers. He was released by WWE in 2021 before signing with AEW in January. On his debut appearance on TV for the company Jan. 7, he suffered a knee injury that has kept him out of action.

AEW has not commented on Atlas' arrest at this time, but his name has been removed from the company's official roster.