White Sox's Tim Anderson Exits Game vs. Cubs with Groin Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox will be short-handed for at least the rest of Sunday's game against the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs.

The American League Central team announced shortstop Tim Anderson suffered a right groin strain and was removed from the game. He is scheduled to undergo further evaluation Monday.

Sunday's contest was tied at zero when he suffered the injury, and he was replaced by Danny Mendick.

Anderson suffered the injury when fielding a ground ball by P.J. Higgins. He still completed the play and made an impressive throw from the outfield grass to retire the Cubs catcher but fell to the ground shortly afterward.

The training staff helped him off the field.

The 28-year-old entered play slashing .354/.392/.503 with five home runs, 19 RBI and seven stolen bases. His resume includes a Silver Slugger in 2020, an All-Star selection last year and the batting title in 2019 when he slashed .335/.357/.508.

Anderson brings an impressive combination of power, speed and the ability to hit for average to the diamond every day for the White Sox all while playing solid defense in the middle of the infield.

They will be hard-pressed to replicate his production, as Scott Merkin of MLB.com noted the team is 122-89 when he plays and 28-28 when he does not since 2020.

Mendick has been with the White Sox his entire career since his first appearance in 2019, but he has appeared in just 131 games with a .237 batting average and eight total home runs.

Chicago is in second place in the AL Central at 22-23 and five games behind the Minnesota Twins.