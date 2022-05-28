Report: Reds' Tommy Pham Slapped Giants' Joc Pederson over Fantasy Football Dispute

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham and San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson got into an altercation before the two teams faced off at Great American Ball Park on Friday night, but it reportedly didn't have anything to do with baseball.

According to The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans and Andrew Baggarly, the altercation stemmed from a fantasy football league disagreement. Pham slapped Pederson before the two were separated by teammates.

Pham is out of Friday's lineup as MLB investigates the incident, per The Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale. The 34-year-old agreed not to play. Pederson remained in the lineup and is batting fourth.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters the team is investigating the situation and that he won't comment on it further until he has "a clearer understanding" of what happened.

Pham and Pederson spent time as division rivals when they played for the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively, during the 2020 season.