Former Kentucky Football HC Hal Mumme Arrested After Altercation at Lexington Hotel

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Former University of Kentucky head football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning at a Hyatt hotel in downtown Lexington, Kentucky.

According to WKYT, police said Mumme was asked to leave the hotel but refused to do so. When police arrived he allegedly resisted arrest.

Mumme has been charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, and he is set to appear in court on Friday.

The 70-year-old Mumme spent four seasons as Kentucky's head coach from 1997 to 2000, going 20-26 with two bowl appearances.

During Mumme's tenure at Kentucky, he coached quarterback Tim Couch, who went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft to the Cleveland Browns.

Mumme resigned following the 2000 season amid allegations of NCAA recruiting violations. Kentucky received a postseason ban in 2002 as a result, but Mumme was not punished individually.

He later went on to serve as the head coach at New Mexico State from 2005 to 2008, going just 11-38 during that time.

Mumme has been a head coach at several non-FBS schools as well, including Iowa Wesleyan, Valdosta State, Southeastern Louisiana, McMurry and Bellhaven.

Additionally, Mumme has collegiate experience as an offensive coordinator at UTEP, SMU and Jackson State.

In more recent years, Mumme has entered the professional ranks, serving as the offensive coordinator for the XFL's Dallas Renegades in 2020.

Last year, Mumme was head coach of The Spring League's Linemen team, leading them to a 5-1 record and a championship.