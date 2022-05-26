Bills' Von Miller Has Revenge Porn Lawsuit Dismissed by Judge

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The lawsuit against Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller accusing him of revenge porn has been dismissed, according to TMZ Sports.

Miller was accused of "sending sexually explicit pictures taken with a woman to two celebrities 'in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage' in May 2020," per TMZ. The woman said Miller "sent texts to the celebs, saying things like, 'This the bitch you want? You can have her dawg.'"

According to TMZ's report in April after the lawsuit was filed, Miller and the woman who sued him were dating in 2020 and allegedly took photos of "sexual acts" together, under the agreement they wouldn't be shared.

The woman was seeking monetary damages in the lawsuit and requested a court order for Miller to cease sharing the images.

Miller, 33, signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills this offseason in free agency after winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

The eight-time Pro Bowler played for the Denver Broncos (2011-21) for his entire career before being traded to the Rams midway through last season.