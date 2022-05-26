Warriors Rumors: Otto Porter Jr. Not Expected to Play in Game 5 Due to Foot Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors Otto Porter Jr. is expected to miss Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals because of a foot injury, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Porter was also out for Golden State's 119-109 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.