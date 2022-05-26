Former F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Arrested in Brazil for Illegally Carrying Gun

Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Former Formula One CEO Bernie Ecclestone was arrested Wednesday in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun, according to Reuters.

Brazilian authorities said they discovered a handgun in Ecclestone's luggage as he was preparing to board a private plane to Switzerland.

The 91-year-old said the gun was his but that he had no recollection of packing it in his luggage prior to traveling to the airport.

Per Reuters, Ecclestone paid $1,257.55 for his bail and ultimately made his planned trip to Switzerland.

In 1978, Ecclestone became the chief executive of the Formula One Constructors' Association, and he remained in that role with what became Formula One Group until 2017, following Formula One's sale to Liberty Media.

At the time of his departure, the Guardian's Giles Richards wrote Ecclestone had "overseen a transformation that moved F1 from a sport beloved by aficionados to a global business worth a fortune and with a huge audience."

The England native remained Formula One's chairman emeritus until 2020.