Blues' Craig Berube Condemns Racist Threats Made Toward Avalanche's Nazem Kadri

Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube condemned the racist remarks and threats directed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri while speaking with the media on Wednesday ahead of Game 5 of their second-round series.

"I just want to comment on my 'no comment' the other day," Berube said. "I'm not on social media. I was aware of a threat made to Nazem. Not the racist stuff. In no way is it acceptable by the St. Louis Blues or anybody else for him to have to go through that."

Berube initially declined to comment on the situation.

The NHL Players' Association also released a statement Tuesday condemning the racist remarks.

Kadri, who is Muslim and of Lebanese descent, and his family have received racist and threatening comments following his collision with Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington in Game 3 of their series. Binnington suffered a lower-body injury on the accident and has been sidelined since.

According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, law enforcement have been investigating the threats and there was an increased police presence at the Avalanche's team hotel in St. Louis for Games 3 and 4 of the series.

With Binnington sidelined, the Avalanche have won Games 3 and 4 in dominant fashion. After the racist remarks toward Kadri began during Game 3, he went on to score three goals and tally an assist to help Colorado win the next game 6-3.

Kadri is one of the most talented forwards in the league and has been a solid addition to the Avalanche lineup since joining the team in a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the 2019-20 season.

In 71 regular-season games this year, he tallied 28 goals and 59 assists for 87 points. He has been just as effective in the playoffs, notching five goals and five assists for 10 points in eight games.

The Avalanche will host the Blues in Game 5 of their second-round series on Wednesday night and will aim to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals with a win.