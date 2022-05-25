Report: Angels $320M Stadium Sale off amid Anaheim Mayor's Corruption Probe

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Anaheim City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to void the city's deal to sell Angel Stadium to Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno.

The Orange County Register's Alicia Robinson noted the Angels still have a lease at Angel Stadium through 2029.

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned earlier on Tuesday amid an FBI investigation into allegations he leaked information about the sale of Angel Stadium to the team and sought a $1 million campaign donation to finalize the deal.

The Angels agreed to buy the stadium for $320 million.

