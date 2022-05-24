Brendan Langley's Lawyer Alleges Airport Worker Challenged Ex-NFL Player to Fight

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The lawyer for former NFL cornerback Brendan Langley provided context to a fight at an airport from his client's perspective.

Alan Jackson, who is Langley's attorney, said a United Airlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport initiated the fight by harassing the cornerback and calling him names. That, according to Jackson, prompted Langley to defend himself, per TMZ Sports.

"Brendan Langley was minding his business walking through the airport with his bags when he was accosted by a United Airlines employee who claimed to 'run the airport,'" Jackson said. "When Brendan tried to ignore him, the assailant followed and harassed Brendan, calling him a 'd---' and a 'p---y' and challenging him to fight."

The attorney also said footage from the airport security cameras support that perspective.

Dave Alsup and Jenn Selva of CNN reported video that was made public does not show what started the fight that became physical.

Langley, who currently plays for the Canadian Football League's Calgary Stampeders, was charged with simple assault and released on his own recognizance.

"The Calgary Stampeders football club is aware of the reports concerning Brendan Langley," the Stampeders said in the statement, per CNN. "The team is currently looking into the matter in order to learn the full details and will have no further comment until the investigation is complete."

United Airlines also provided a statement to CNN that revealed the employee was fired.

The Denver Broncos selected Langley with a third-round pick in 2017. He appeared in 16 games for the team during the next two seasons.