Nazem Kadri's Wife Shares Screenshots of Racist Messages Avalanche Star Has Received

Colorado Avalanche star Nazem Kadri remains the subject of racist online attacks after recording a hat trick in his team's 6-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Jazzy Kadri, Nazem's wife, shared a collection of offensive direct messages on Instagram targeting her husband, per Mike Stephens of Sports Illustrated.

"Great game tonight, very proud of Nazem," Jazzy wrote on her Instagram story. "But I wanted to shine light on what the last 48 hours has looked like for us as a family."

Several messages referenced Kadri's Muslim faith. The 31-year-old was born in Canada and is of Lebanese descent.

