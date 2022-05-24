Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu Resigns Amid Corruption Probe into Angel Stadium Sale

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Anaheim, California, mayor Harry Sidhu resigned Monday amid allegations that he acted improperly in relation to the sale of Angel Stadium.

According to Nathan Fenno, Seema Mehta, Adam Elmahrek and Gabriel San Roman of the Los Angeles Times, it was alleged after an FBI probe that Sidhu leaked confidential information to the Los Angeles Angels at least twice in hopes of receiving a million-dollar campaign donation from the team.

Sidhu has been accused of bribery, fraud, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

The city of Anaheim has owned Angel Stadium since it opened in 1966, but it has been in negotiations with Angels owner Arte Moreno to sell the venue to him.

Last week, Moreno called for Anaheim City Council members to finalize the sale by June 14 despite the FBI probe into Sidhu's actions.

Despite the allegations and Sidhu's resignation, his attorney Paul Meyer released the following statement on the matter, per the Los Angeles Times:

"A fair and thorough investigation will prove that [Sidhu] did not leak secret information in hopes of a later political campaign contribution. The negotiations followed lawful practices used in all major business negotiations. No closed session material, no secret information, was disclosed by Mayor Sidhu. The government affidavit confirms that Harry never asked for a political campaign contribution that was linked in any way to the negotiation process."

Meyer added that Sidhu stepped down in order "to continue to act in the best interests of Anaheim and allow this great city to move forward without distraction."

According to the Los Angeles Times, former Anaheim Chamber of Commerce head Todd Ament secretly recorded a conversation with Sidhu in December 2021, and during the discussion, Sidhu said the following regarding the Angels: "We'll push for them at least have a million dollars. You know, for [Angels Representative 1] to say 'no' is bad."

Sidhu, a Republican, announced his resignation shortly after Melahat Rafiei resigned as a member of the Democratic National Committee and state party secretary after she was named in the probe as well.

Thus far, Sidhu has not been charged with any crimes for his alleged actions, and the Angels have not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Amid the controversy, the Angels are off to one of their best starts in years, as their 26-17 record has them just one game behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.