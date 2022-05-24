Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Sued by Trading Card Company for Allegedly Breaching Contract

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Leaf Trading Cards filed a civil lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb seeking damages for an alleged breach of contract.

Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated obtained a copy of the lawsuit filed in Texas, which cites the company's "loss of income and loss of goodwill" because of customers who failed to receive autographed cards from Lamb that were promised by the company.

Brian Gray, Leaf's CEO, posted a statement Monday on Twitter:

The lawsuit alleges Lamb "failed and refused" to provide Leaf with the agreed upon number of autographed cards after signing the contract, which forced the company to compensate customers who didn't have their order fulfilled, per Fisher.

Leaf told the court Lamb could be served with the lawsuit either at his home in Proper, Texas, or at the Cowboys' facilities in Frisco, Texas.

Rich Mueller of Sports Collectors Daily reported Lamb did sign some cards following the 2020 NFL draft, when Dallas selected him in the first round, but the company alleges he failed to provide subsequent signatures.

Lamb, 23, has enjoyed a terrific start to his NFL career, with 153 catches for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns in 32 appearances across two seasons.

His success combined with playing for one of the league's most popular teams has created demand for his memorabilia, including cards.

Lamb was born in Louisiana before moving to Texas with his family as a child. He starred at John and Randolph Foster High School in the state and then became an All-American receiver at the University of Oklahoma.

The 2021 Pro Bowl selection has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit's allegations.