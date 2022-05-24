Yankees' Aaron Judge: Josh Donaldson's Racist Remark Wasn't 'Right Thing to Do There'

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge believes teammate Josh Donaldson made a mistake when he called Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson "Jackie" in reference to Jackie Robinson.

"Joke or not, I just don't think it's the right thing to do there," Judge told reporters following Monday's 6-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Major League Baseball announced it suspended Donaldson for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for the comment. The third baseman is appealing the punishment.

Donaldson made the comment during Saturday's game between the White Sox and Yankees.

Anderson said it was "disrespectful," while Chicago manager Tony La Russa called it racist:

Donaldson told reporters he was joking and that it was something he teased Anderson about in the past. He explained it was a reference to Anderson's 2019 interview with Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated in which the shortstop compared himself to Robinson.

"I kind of feel like today's Jackie Robinson," he said at the time. "That's huge to say. But it's cool, man, because he changed the game, and I feel like I'm getting to a point to where I need to change the game."

Judge made sure to point out that it wasn't the right thing to say even if Donaldson believed he was joking. He also referenced the recent history between the two players and teams.

Anderson and Donaldson exchanged words during a May 13 game:

Donaldson did not play in Monday's game because he was placed on the COVID-19 list. Marwin Gonzalez started at third base in his place and went 0-for-4.