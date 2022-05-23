Ex-NFL Player Brendan Langley Arrested After Fight with Airport Employee on Video

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley was charged with simple assault after getting into a fight with a United Airlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to TMZ.

A video captured Langley and the employee engaged in a physical altercation. He throws multiple punches at the employee and knocks him down at one point.

Per TMZ, local authorities declined to arrest the United employee, though Langley alleged the employee hit him first.

The Daily Mail's Jennifer Smith and Jack Newman shared a statement from United: "United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter."

Smith and Newman reported the situation may have started when Langley attempted to use a wheelchair to transport his luggage rather than a designated cart.

The Broncos selected Langley in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He made 16 appearances, largely as a return specialist.

Denver waived the 27-year-old in August 2019, and he returned to the professional game when he signed with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders in 2022.