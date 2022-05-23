49ers Rumors: Deebo Samuel Won't Attend OTAs amid Trade, Contract Buzz

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel will be absent when his team opens organized team activities Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 2021 All-Pro remains locked in a standoff with the Niners after requesting a trade in April.

The request came amid a flurry of new deals for veteran wide receivers.

Davante Adams signed a record-setting five-year, $140 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March, only for Tyreek Hill to command a higher average salary from his four-year, $120 million pact with the Miami Dolphins. Stefon Diggs (four years, $96 million) and A.J. Brown (four years, $100 million) both received new contracts last month as well.

Coming off a career season, Samuel could be next in line as he approaches the final year of his rookie deal.

But if the divide between him and the 49ers was about money, the issue may have been resolved by now.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported April 19 that "San Francisco wants to pay [Samuel]," but the star wideout may not want to sign.

Rapoport echoed Schefter's report and added that one source of Samuel's frustration was how he was used in the offense in 2021. In addition to catching 77 passes, he carried the ball 59 times in 16 games. Per Stathead, his 136 touches tied for the seventh-most by a receiver in a season.

With Samuel entrenched in his position, the 49ers are equally as dug in.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in April that "nothing was even remotely close to what we thought would be fair to us or fair for the Niners" in terms of trade offers coming their way.

Missing OTAs isn't a significant deal for Samuel since it's not the most important part of offseason preparations. He doesn't need to familiarize himself with a new offense either, though it would be nice for second-year quarterback Trey Lance to get as many reps as he can with the team's No. 1 target.

This is probably much ado about nothing, but the 49ers would presumably like to have a resolution sooner rather than later.