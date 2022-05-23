Yankees: Josh Donaldson Did Not Speak to Tim Anderson or MLB About Racist Comment

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson has not spoken to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson or Major League Baseball as of Sunday evening following a comment he made during a Saturday game, a Yankees spokesman told reporters.

Anderson told reporters Saturday that Donaldson called him "Jackie," a reference to Jackie Robinson that he took offense to. White Sox manager Tony La Russa also deemed it to be a racist remark made by Donaldson.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported Saturday that MLB would be looking into the incident and "speaking to all relevant parties."

Donaldson said after Saturday's game that he called Anderson "Jackie," saying the two have joked about it in the past. He told reporters that he was joking about the White Sox star calling himself "today's Jackie Robinson" in 2019.

"My meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter,'' Donaldson said. "... Obviously, he deemed it disrespectful. And look, if he did, I apologize. That's not what I was trying to do by any manner and that's what happened.''

Anderson noted in his postgame comments that he thought Donaldson's comment was "disrespectful" and "unnecessary." He also agreed with White Sox manager Tony La Russa calling the remark racist.

"He just made a disrespectful comment," Anderson said. "Basically he was trying to call me Jackie Robinson. 'What's up, Jackie?' I don't play like that. I don't really play at all. I wasn't really going to bother nobody today, but he made the comment and you know it was disrespectful and I don't think it was called for. It was unnecessary."

Anderson went on to get his revenge against the Yankees in Sunday's 5-0 win. With the crowd taunting the 28-year-old by cheering "Jackie" while he was at the plate in the eighth inning, he proceeded to launch a 3-0 a homer to seal Chicago's victory.

Anderson is in the midst of an impressive season, hitting .359/.400/.517 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 35 games.

The White Sox moved to 21-20 with Sunday's win and sit second in the AL Central behind the Minnesota Twins.