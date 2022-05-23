Yankees' Josh Donaldson Suspended for Making Racist Comment to Tim Anderson

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Major League Baseball has suspended New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson one game for racist comments directed at Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

Donaldson was also fined an undisclosed amount.

Of note, Donaldson was placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday.

Following a May 21 matchup between the Yankees and White Sox—during which Donaldson had heated discussions with both Anderson and catcher Yasmani Grandal—Anderson told reporters that Donaldson had called him "Jackie" during the game, a reference to Jackie Robinson:

His manager, Tony La Russa, also said after the game that Donaldson made a racist comment:

Donaldson claimed that his intent was not racism, and that it was a reference to an interview Anderson gave in 2019, when the shortstop compared himself to the legendary Robinson:

As some pointed out on social media, however, even if Donaldson believed it was just a joke between the two, it doesn't make his comments appropriate or inoffensive. Anderson certainly wasn't laughing:

And given Donaldson's suspension, Major League Baseball's stance on the situation was that the remarks were inappropriate.

Donaldson and Anderson already had an exchange this season, after the former pushed the latter off third base during a close play at the bag:

Donaldson also has something of a history with the White Sox. Last season, while the 36-year-old was with the Minnesota Twins, he hit a homer off Lucas Giolito and appeared to say "hands not sticky anymore" while rubbing his hands together as he crossed the home plate.

At the time, MLB had ramped up its efforts to investigate pitchers using foreign substances to get more spin on their pitches, with Donaldson saying after the game he "didn't see any swings and misses on fastballs up yesterday where he normally gets swings and misses up there. ... That's where you get that hopping effect from the spin rate."

Giolito responded by calling Donaldson a "pest" and said his actions as he crossed home plate were a "classless move."

Donaldson said he confronted Giolito in the parking lot after the game to have a conversation with him.

So there's some bad blood between Donaldson and the White Sox. But the league has determined his comments to Anderson were racially insensitive and escalated the feud too far.