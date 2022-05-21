Tony La Russa Says Yankees' Josh Donaldson Made Racist Comment to Tim Anderson

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said that New York Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson directed a racist comment toward White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

Following his team's 7-5 defeat Saturday, La Russa told reporters that Donaldson "made a racist comment." He declined to provide any further details, saying the allegation "is as strong as it gets."

Anderson said that Donaldson called him "Jackie," referring to baseball legend Jackie Robinson. He added he concurred with La Russa's description of the remark as "racist."

Donaldson confirmed the allegation and said he was referencing a remark Anderson made in 2019.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein, Anderson said, "I kind of feel like today's Jackie Robinson," referencing his individual flair, which is largely frowned upon in MLB.

Donaldson told reporters he had joked with Anderson about the remarks when he played with Atlanta in 2019 and his team faced Chicago. The 2015 American League MVP said he was not "trying to be racist" and apologized.

In the bottom of the fifth inning as Donaldson was preparing to bat, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal began talking to Donaldson and appeared to point toward Anderson at short. The benches cleared, and Anderson was held back and brought to the dugout by teammates Jose Abreu and Gavin Sheets.

In the Yankees' 10-4 victory over the White Sox on May 13, Anderson took exception to Donaldson's actions during a tag play at third.

Robinson became MLB's first Black player in 1947, opening the door for his peers and future generations of Black players.

"It's the guy that paved the way for a guy like me," Anderson told MLB.com's Scott Merkin of the Hall of Famer in April, during the league's annual celebration of Robinson's legacy. "Just what he brought to the game, he means so much to the game, he means so much to the world, he means so much to the community. This has been going on since before I was born, so it's super special."