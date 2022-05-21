Arrest Warrant Issued in Connection with Killing of Professional Cyclist Anna Wilson

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

An arrest warrant has been issued by police for a woman in Texas in connection to the fatal shooting of professional gravel cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, who was killed on May 11.

According to the Boston Globe, 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong of Austin is being charged with murder. Wilson was shot "multiple times" a little over a week before Friday's Gravel Locos, a 150-mile race in Hico, Texas, that she was the favorite to win.

Per Ryan Autullo and Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman, Armstrong was questioned by police, who had video surveillance of a vehicle matching the one she drives arriving at Wilson's residence. Wilson had just returned home from going swimming with professional off-road cyclist Colin Strickland, who is Armstrong's boyfriend.

A police affidavit states that Strickland and Wilson became involved back in October during a "brief break" in his relationship with Armstrong. The two later got back together, but police say Armstrong learned of Strickland's relationship with Wilson in January. A tipster told detectives that Armstrong "became furious and was shaking in anger" and threatened Wilson's life.

Strickland was questioned in the investigation, but he has not been charged with any crime. He told police that he bought two 9 mm firearms in December/January, one for him and one for Armstrong. Investigators searched the home of Strickland and Armstrong and seized her handgun, noting that there was "significant" potential that the shell cases from that firearm match the ones found in the home where Wilson was killed.

Strickland released a statement saying, in part, "There is no way to adequately express the regret and torture I feel about my proximity to this horrible crime. I am sorry, and I simply cannot make sense of this unfathomable situation."