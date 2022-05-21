X

    FCF 2022 Results: Bored Ape FC's Undefeated Run Ends, SB Stars Win

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 22, 2022

    Kevin C. Cox/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

    The 2022 Fan Controlled Football League season continued Saturday, with four games on the slate in an increasingly competitive campaign.

    Bored Ape FC opened the weekend as the lone remaining unbeaten team, while every other team in the league has at least two losses.

    Here is a look at how things played out in Atlanta.

    FCF Week 6 Results

    8OKI 34, Bored Ape FC 22
    SB Stars 34, Beasts 16



    Recap

    Bored Ape FC's hope for an undefeated season is over.

    Malcolm Ballard scored five touchdowns in 8OKI's 34-22 upset win over Bored Ape FC on Saturday.

    Fan Controlled Football @fcflio

    Not 1⃣<br>Not 2⃣<br>Not 3⃣<br>Not 4⃣<br>BUT 5⃣ Touchdowns for <a href="https://twitter.com/fcf8okifc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fcf8okifc</a> SB Malcolm Ballard <a href="https://t.co/cAtKywQhUv">pic.twitter.com/cAtKywQhUv</a>

    BAFC came into the weekend as the league's only remaining unbeaten team and was in position to move to 6-0 until late in the second half. Ballard scored two touchdowns in the final 1:42 as 8OKI moved to 3-3 on the season in come-from-behind fashion.

    8OKI stayed in the game by utilizing the FCF's unique comeback rule. The team purposely missed extra points in order to stay behind and activate the rule, which gives it one shot at converting a 10-yard play to maintain possession.

    8OKI @fcf8okifc

    Chess not checkers. <a href="https://t.co/iEBfQ8bZJz">https://t.co/iEBfQ8bZJz</a>

    The comeback was a critical triumph for 8OKI, which came into the weekend losers of two straight following its 2-1 start.

    Likewise, the SB Stars got back on the winning path with a 34-16 victory over the Beasts. The Stars were dominant in the second half, shutting out the Beasts after going into halftime with a 20-16 lead.

    Among the Stars' many scores was a big guy touchdown.

    Fan Controlled Football @fcflio

    Big Man TD 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/FCFStars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCFStars</a> strike first. <a href="https://t.co/6XX9lAe56V">pic.twitter.com/6XX9lAe56V</a>

    Despite the loss, Jordus Smith continued to star for the Beats, scoring a pair of touchdowns and impressing free-agent NFL running back Todd Gurley.

    Fan Controlled Football @fcflio

    THEY CALL HIM CHEATCODE FOR A REASON.<a href="https://twitter.com/FCFBeasts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FCFBeasts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TG3II?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TG3II</a> LOVES to see this from Jordus Smith. He is the REAL deal <a href="https://t.co/yWIGR6nkpZ">pic.twitter.com/yWIGR6nkpZ</a>

    The Beasts have now dropped two straight games. 

