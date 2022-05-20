Police: Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed Not Accused of Wrongdoing After CB's Car Was Shot

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed has been cleared of any wrongdoing or involvement after his vehicle was shot at in Louisiana on Friday.

According to TMZ Sports, police in Minden, Louisiana, said Sneed's Ford Bronco was hit by multiple bullets, although Sneed was not in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Sneed's agent, Saffarah Lawson, released the following statement regarding the shooting, noting that Sneed was questioned, but never arrested:

Sources told TMZ that two of Sneed's friends were driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting, and the belief is that it was a random act of violence.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, a Chiefs spokesperson said the organization was aware of the situation and would not make any further comments presently.

The 25-year-old Sneed is a Minden native who played his college football at Louisiana Tech before being selected by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

It didn't take Sneed long to become an important part of Kansas City's secondary, as he started six of the nine games he appeared in as a rookie and finished with 41 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks.

Last season, Sneed started all 15 games he played and recorded 76 tackles, two picks and one sack.

The secondary is considered something of a weak link for the Chiefs, which led to them selecting cornerback Trent McDuffie in the first round and safety Bryan Cook in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Given that the Chiefs are set to rely on some young and inexperienced defensive backs in 2022, Sneed figures to be a hugely integral piece, given that he has been a starter for parts of two seasons.

With regard to the shooting, a spokesperson for the Minden police said an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.