A.J. Brown Releases Statement on Fans Threatening His 'Peace' After Canceling Camp

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was scheduled to hold a football camp at Nashville's Montgomery Bell Academy on June 18 for boys and girls in first through eighth grade, though his appearance was cancelled in late April.

Brown tweeted on Friday that he pulled out because Tennessee Titans fans have steadily disrespected him on social media following his trade to Philly, and he doesn't want it to continue in person or to be put in a position where his "peace could be threatened":

In March, the camp's website said that "Brown and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment with cleanliness and sanitation measures in place," (h/t Mike Moraitis of Titans Wire).

The website has since been taken down.

It's unclear if Brown's scheduled camp has been outright canned or if a replacement player, potentially Derrick Henry, will host a revised event.

In a since-deleted tweet on May 10, Brown wrote: "Before you all get in your feelings, my team is trying to get your very own Derrick [Henry] to run the camp. I didn't cancel the camp, I just got someone that you all want to see. Take care."

Brown, meanwhile, is scheduled to hold a different camp in Starkville, Mississippi on June 11:

During the 2022 NFL draft, Brown was traded to the Eagles for the Nos. 18 and 101 picks. The star wideout and the Eagles promptly agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension, with $57 million guaranteed.

Brown, 24, has caught 185 passes for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons, emerging as one of the top young receivers in the game.