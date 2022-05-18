Chad Marek Charged with Murder of Former Kansas Goalkeeper Regan Gibbs

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Police in Lawrence, Kansas, arrested Chad Marek on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of his wife, former Kansas women's soccer player Regan Gibbs, according to Chris Conde of the Lawrence Journal-World.

Lawrence police also issued a statement on Marek's arrest:

According to Conde, Marek called emergency dispatchers to say he had killed Gibbs and "God told him to do it." First responders found Gibbs dead at the scene when they arrived.

Lawrence police said they are investigating domestic violence as a "contributing factor" in Gibbs' death. Her cause of death has yet to be confirmed pending the results of an autopsy, per Conde.

Marek will appear in court on May 24.

Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks from 2015-18, during which time the program reached the NCAA tournament on two occasions.

“Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan," coach Mark Francis said. "She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”