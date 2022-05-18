Browns' Deshaun Watson Says in Pretrial Deposition That 1 Massage Therapist Cried

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said one woman cried after giving him a massage, according to a transcript of his deposition last week during a pretrial hearing.

Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today obtained a partial transcript of the hearing in which Watson said he apologized via text message to one of the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct.

"Yes, because she was teary-eyed," Watson said when asked whether he knew why he apologized to the woman. "And I was trying to figure out what was going on. So, I assumed that she was uncomfortable in whatever reason. And we talked about working in the future. And so, I said, 'We can work in the future. Just let me know.' And then I sent my apologies as whatever reason she was teary-eyed for."

The woman, Ashley Solis, did not reply to Watson's apology. She was the first woman to sue Watson over allegations of sexual assault or misconduct.

While Watson is not facing criminal charges after two grand juries declined to press charges following 10 police investigations, the lawsuits are ongoing and the NFL is currently investigating him under the league's personal conduct policy.

He has denied all accusations of sexual assault or misconduct.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.