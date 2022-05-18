Former NFL LB Rey Maualuga Pleads Guilty to Felony DUI Charges After Arrest

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga pleaded guilty to two DUI-related felonies in March but avoided additional jail time.

According to TMZ Sports, Maualuga pleaded guilty to committing felony first-degree wanton endangerment, felony first-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor DUI in August 2021. After his initial arrest, he served 120 days in jail and completed an in-patient substance abuse program.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Maualuga must complete a pre-trial diversion program, and the charges will be dropped if he stays out of trouble for the next five years.

Additionally, Maualuga must complete 100 hours of community service, pay fines and restitution and take part in random drug testing.

Per TMZ Sports, Maualuga was arrested on Aug. 11 after crashing his car through property in a number of front yards in Villa Hills, Kentucky. Maualuga later admitted to police that he had consumed "a few" alcoholic drinks before the crash.

The 35-year-old Maualuga appeared in 120 games over the course of nine NFL seasons from 2009 through 2017.

Maualuga spent his first eight seasons with the Bengals after they selected him with the No. 38 overall pick in the second round of the 2009 NFL draft out of USC.

He then spent his ninth and final season as a member of the Miami Dolphins, starting four of the six games he played in.

While Maualuga was never named to a Pro Bowl during his career, he put up solid numbers, posting a total of 607 tackles, seven interceptions, four sacks, 22 passes defended, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

He also competed in the playoffs in five straight seasons from 2011 to 2015 while with the Bengals, recording 40 tackles in five games.

Maualuga's football career came to an end in 2017 when the Dolphins waived him after he was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in relation to an altercation at a Miami nightclub.